Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Tuesday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine, and with just a slight chance of an isolated shower.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 or 19 degrees with a light northwesterly or variable breeze.
Tuesday night will be dry and mostly clear.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with light variable breezes.
