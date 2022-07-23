Gallery: Pat's Superstars claim Eamon Carroll Memorial Sports Challenge

Earlier this month we saw the return of the Eamon Carroll Memorial Sports Challenge, an event encompassing golf, football, soccer and greyhound racing run with the help of St Patricks GFC and Bellurgan United.

The challenge commemorates a six-time Louth senior championship medalists with St Patrick’s who played soccer in his youth with Bellurgan Utd FC and golf at Greenore. He’s also on the record as having bred the 1994 English Greyhound Derby winner, Moral Standards.

In a tight battle for the title after 18 holes of golf, a free taking contest, a penalty shootout and a crossbar challenge, it all came down to which team had the better greyhound racing tipster.

The eventual winners were the Pats Superstars comprising of Jack Murphy, Cathal and Conor Grogan, and former Louth Keeper Martin McEneaney.

Coming a close second were team Statsports made up of Sean O’Connor, the Dundalk FC chairman, his wife Maria, brother Danny and Laura Grills.

Their to sample the atmosphere was the Democrat's resident photographer Arthur Kinahan. Can you spot yourself in the gallery below? Don't forget to tag those you know in the comments section of our social media pages.

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery.