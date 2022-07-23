Mannan Castle Golf Notes: High scoring finish to Anne Connolly Memorial Scramble

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thursday/Friday Open 7th July: 1st Donard McCabe (21) 45pts, 2nd James Hanratty (24) 41pts, 3rd Terry Doherty (30) 41pts c/b.

Saturday Stableford 9th July: 1st Jimmy McMahon (21) 41pts, 2nd Sean Harvey (24) 40pts, 3rd Barry Byrne (21) 39pts

July Monthly Medal: 1st Leo Connolly (17) 62 nett, 2nd Sean O`Rourke (25) 65 nett, Gross Shane Corr 70 (4) 66 nett, 3rd Gerry Hoey (34) 66 nett.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

Following his great win in Saturday's Open Stapleford senior captain Jimmy McMahon was again victorious in Tuesday's senior 9-hole competition.

He put together a steady round with few errors to come out on top on countback over Jim Hanratty and Tommy Duffy, with all three finishing on 21 points.

Senior 9 Hole Competition Result 12th July (9 hole Handicap): 1st Jimmy McMahon (9) 21pts (c/b), 2nd Jim Hanratty (10) 21pts (c/b), 3rd Tommy Duffy (11) 21pts.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

There was a great turnout for the annual scramble in honour of our late former captain, Ann Connolly. Ann was a great fan of scrambles as a way to get players of all levels together in this engaging and fun filled format and so it proved once again.

In top form at the moment, Louise Hanratty played a captain's role, leading her team of Maureen Crawley and Evelyn Brady to the title.

While inter club team partners Brianan Kingham and Denise McGuinness combined with Imelda Hanratty to take the runners-up spot. Both teams returned 37 over 13 holes, with the final positions determined by the breakdown.

Our thanks and appreciation to David Whyte and Howell Jewellers for their continued support and sponsorship of this Annual Memorial to a Lady who loved her golf and who is always remembered fondly by her friends in Mannan.

Ann Connolly Memorial Scramble 13 Holes 9th July 2022: 1st Louise Hanratty, Maureen Crawley & Evelyn Brady 37pts c/b, 2nd Brianan Kingham, Denise McGuinness & Imelda Hanratty 37pts.

Going one better than her last singles outing, Ali Ellis took the top spot in the race for the weekly medal with another finely balanced round and a birdie on the 17th to finish with a flourish, for a winning 67 nett.

Brianan Kingham got off to a flying start, eating up the front nine in 41, and with six pars over the eighteen, secured a close second place with 68 nett.

After being edged out last week, Louise Hanratty, firing on all cylinders this season, landed in third with ten pars and two birdies, the highlights on her card this week for a 69 and overall gross.

Many thanks to our good friends in Carrick Pharmacy, Main Street, Carrickmacross for sponsoring this week's competition. We are grateful to all our generous sponsors. Please support the businesses that support us.

18 Hole Medal sponsored by Carrick Pharmacy 13th July 2022: 1st Ali Ellis (22) 67, 2nd Brianan Kingham (20) 68, 3rd Louise Hanratty (6) 69.

Congratulations to Louise Hanratty, Division 1 Silver Medal winner, and Angela Gartlan, Division Two Bronze Medal winner (best 3 stroke play competitions out of 4). The girls will now represent Mannan Castle in the regional final in Lisburn on the 30th of August.

The top twenty from the regional finals will qualify for the national final at Headfort GC on Wednesday 5th October. Congratulations Louise and Angela and good luck in the finals.