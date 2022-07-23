Dundalk Golf Notes: Consistent golf sees Jill Gallagher claim Captain's Prize

David Murden (10) shot an excellent round of 42pts to win the Single Stableford competition held at Dundalk Golf Club over the first weekend of July.

After opening with a birdie three for four points he added three more three-point pars on his way to the turn as he covered the front nine in 20pts. Two more birdies followed at the 10th and 14th along with three-point pars at the 11th, 12th and 18th as he scored 22pts on the run home.

He had one point to spare over Aaron Waite (13) who edged out Michaqel Browne on countback for second after both had finished on 41pts.

Aidan Thornton (6), Niall Boyle (14) and Diarmuid Dullaghan (32) were the divisional winners with Thornton also claiming the gross prize.

There was another great winning score the following Wednesday in the Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford as Shane Hession, playing off 3, shot a remarkable 44pts. Hession went around in 67 gross and his round included seven birdies. They came at the fifth, sixth, seventh, ninth, 10th, 15th and 18th.

David Murden (10), Tommy Campbell (20) and Gregor Stewart (23) took the divisional honours with Caolan Rafferty shooting 42pts to claim the gross prize.

On the inter-club front there were two great wins. The Provincial Towns Cup team beat Coolattin to set up a tie against Kilkenny, while the Junior Cup team defeated Balbriggan and now meet Malahide.

Meanwhile Malahide ended our interest in the Fred Perry Trophy with a 3-2 win in the Leinster North semi-final and now meet Greenore in the regional final.

Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 – Singles Stableford – Overall: David Murden (10) 42pts, Aaron Waite (13) 41/22pts, Michael Browne (22) 41/20pts.

Division 1: Aidan Thornton (6) 39pts, Maurice Soraghan (8) 39pts. Division 2: Niall Boyle (14) 39pts. Niall Rafferty (16) 38pts. Division 3: Diarmuid Dullaghan (32) 40pts, Peter Cunningham (22) 39pts. Gross: Aidan Thornton (6) 33pts.

Wednesday, July 13 – Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Shane Hession (3) 44pts. Division 1: David Murden (10) 42pts, Daniel Gallagher (11) 38pts.

Division 2: Tommy Campbell (20) 38/20/14pts, Kevin Carthy (16) 38/20/12pts. Division 3: Gregory Stewart (23, Ashfield) 40pts, Desmond Malone (25) 38pts. Gross Recognition: Caolan Rafferty 42pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The highlight of the ladies golfing calendar, Lady Captain Alison Quigley’s Prize, was played in wonderful conditions on Tuesday July 5th and Saturday July 9th.

There was a packed timesheet on both days, with all the ladies showing their support for the Lady Captain’s work and commitment to the Ladies Section.

The overall winners were determined by the cumulative scores over both days. The leaderboard after Day 1 indicated that it was going to be a tight race to the top.

Angie O’Hara, playing off 39, carded a superb 67 on Day 1 to lead by four shots from Jill Gallagher, Judy McDonough and Joan Smith. Day 2 also produced some fine scoring. Jill Gallagher, with 29 shots, returned a super 71 nett in the second round to follow up a similar score on Day 1.

Jill’s excellent and consistent golf of two rounds of 71 cemented her place at the top of the leaderboard by one shot from Angie O’Hara. She was a popular winner and was glowing while collecting her prize.

Louise Lynn won overall third spot, and Nora Byrne, who carded a hole- in-one on the first day, was in fourth place. Deirdre Smith, fresh from her success in the Irish Senior Close Championships, was the overall gross winner. All prize recipients were thrilled with the beautiful prizes that had been presented to them by Lady Captain.

Lady Captain Alison thanked the members, staff and ladies committee of Dundalk Golf Club for their continued support and generosity and looked forward to a summer of golf ahead. After the presentation, a superb week of golf was rounded off by fine food and great music.

The super scoring of Lady Captain’s Days continued into the following week. An 18-hole stableford competition on Tuesday July 12th produced some more fine scoring. Divisional winners were Anna Rowland, Zara Wadding and Mary Burlingham.

In interclub news, the Carton Cup Team had a decisive win over Moate last weekend and progress to the regional semi–final against Lucan in a couple of weeks’ time. Very well done to all involved.

Lady Captain Alison’s annual charity team event takes place next week in aid of The Irish Kidney Association and Anam Cara. This is very kindly sponsored by KMR Accounting.

Tuesday July 5 and Saturday July 9 – Alison Quigley’s Lady Captain’s Prize – Overall: Jill Gallagher (29) 142, Angie O’Hara (39) 143, Louise Lynn (23) 144, Nora Byrne (27) 145/71. Gross: Deirdre Smith (0) 146.

Day 1 (July 5) – Division 1: Criona O’Reilly (13) 72, Olivia Cunningham (15) 73. Gross: Gillian McDonnell 91. Division 2: Judy McDonough (23) 71, Teresa Matthews (26) 73/35.5, Bernie MacGuinness (24) 73. Division 3: Joan Smith (34), Noeleen Gernon (30) 72, Pat Cleary (32) 73. 9 Hole Competition: Kate English 19pts, Deirdre Clarke 18pts.

Day 2 (July 9): Lesley O’Keefe (20) 70, Juliette Morrison (13) 71. Gross: Ellen McEneaney 85. Division 2: Mary Dooley (27) 74/35.5, Fionnuala Dullaghan (23) 74/36.5, Olive Jones (27) 75/34.5. Division 3: Mary Burlingham (32) 71, Lucy Greenan (33) 75/36.5, Mary Horan (40) 75/37. 9 Hole Competition: June Desmond 24pts, Olive Lowth 19pts.

Tuesday, July 12 – 18 Hole Singles Stableford - Division 1: Anna Rowland (18) 38pts, Ruth Connolly (18) 36pts, Elizabeth McGuinness (20) 35pts. Division 2: Zara Wadding (26) 39pts, Olive Jones (27) 38pts, Sally McDonnell (25) 38pts. Division 3: Mary Burlingham (31) 41pts, Mary Rafferty (37) 41pts, Mary Thornton (39) 40pts. 9 Hole Competition: Rita Kelly 23pts, Linda Fergus 19pts.