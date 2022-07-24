Search

24 Jul 2022

Dundalk Property: Detached 3 bed bungalow on the Old Golflinks Road, Blackrock

Reporter:

Jason Newman

24 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery

Michael Lavelle Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale this detached 3 bed bungalow that comes to market with lots to shout about!

This c135 sq m home not only boasts a very strong location along Old Golf Links road in Blackrock (walking distance of 2 national schools, community centre, gym / fitness club, village centre and local SuperValu), but it's also occupying a lovely private low maintenance site.

The house itself ticks all required boxes: entrance via porch has first reception room to right = well proportioned dual aspect room with fireplace;

Next, a surprisingly large second reception with fireplace and double doors leading to sunroom with tiled floor - the perfect spot from which to enjoy the south facing private back garden.

Next, the kitchen and adjacent utility (this space could be repurposed for extra relaxing or WFH space).
To the other side of the house are three bedrooms: 1 single and 2 doubles. The main is ensuite. Main bathroom completes the accommodation.

Outside, an extended garage provides an important and frankly rare bonus feature.

This property comes to market at a time when single storey homes are on demand, and this, combined with its fantastic location, means it will appeal to a wide audience of buyers. Viewing strongly recommended.

