Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

A wet start to Saturday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle which will clear during the morning as some drier and brighter intervals develop.
However, another spell of rain, drizzle and low cloud will follow for the late afternoon and evening.
Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
Saturday night will be a mild and humid night with showery outbreaks of rain.
Some mist and hill fog will develop during the night before moderate southerly winds freshen towards morning.
Temperatures won't fall lower than 14 or 15 degrees.
Overall winner in the Lady Captain’s Prize at Dundalk Golf Club, Jill Gallagher, pictured with Lady Captain Alison Quigley
