The latest results in the Dundalk Schoolboys league ahead of the Summer Break

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U16 Shield Semi-Finals: Woodview Celtic 3 Dromin juveniles 1; Ardee Celtic 2 Quay Celtic 0
U16 Shield: Ardee Celtic 6 Redeemer Celtic 1
U16 Plate Semi-Final: Bellurgan Celtic 0 St Dominic's 2
U16 Plate: Termonfeckin Celtic 0 Bellurgan Utd 8; Redeemer Celtic 2 Rockville 1
U16 League Cup Semi-Final: Shamrocks 1 Bay Utd 0
U15 Shield Semi-Final: Glenmuir Utd 2 Dromin Juveniles 6
U14 Plate Semi-Final: Dromin Juveniles 1 Woodview Celtic 4
U14 Cup: Bellurgan Utd 2 Rockville 0; Ardee Celtic 5 Glenmuir Utd 4; Quay Olympic 0 Ardee Utd 2; Woodview Celtic 5 Bellurgan Celtic 0; Dromin Juveniles 1 Rock Celtic 7; Shamrocks 4 Quay Celtic 1
U13 Plate: Semi-Final Bay Celtic 1 Bellurgan Utd 0
U13 Cup: Quay Celtic 2 Ardee Celtic 0; Redeemer Celtic 6 Quay Olympic 0; Rockville 0 Walshestown 6; Dromin Juveniles 3 Glenmuir Utd 1; St Dominic's 0 Rock Celtic 6; Bay Celtic 1 Shamrocks 5
U12 Shield Semi-Final: Quay Olympic 2 Shamrocks Utd 2 (Shamrocks win on penalties)
U12 Plate Semi-Finals: Bellurgan Athletic 2 Rockville 1, Blayney Academy White 6 Ardee Rovers 0
U12 Cup: Bellurgan Athletic 2 Rockville 0; Quay Olympic 0 Glenmuir Utd 6; Blayney Academy White 3 Rock Celtic 7; Shamrocks Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 0; Bay Utd 2 Quay Celtic 4; Ardee Utd 3 Dromin Utd Blue 2; Woodview Celtic Blue 2 Woodview Celtic 1; Redeemer Celtic 6 Walshestown 0; Dromin White 3 Shamrocks Utd 5; Bay Celtic 1 Muirhevnamor 6; Woodview Celtic White 1 Bellurgan Celtic 1 (Bellurgan win on penalties)
