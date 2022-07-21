Search

21 Jul 2022

The latest results in the Dundalk Schoolboys league ahead of the Summer Break

Dundalk Schoolboys' League to hold EGM to vote on potential return to winter season

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

21 Jul 2022 4:02 PM

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS

U16 Shield Semi-Finals: Woodview Celtic 3 Dromin juveniles 1; Ardee Celtic 2 Quay Celtic 0

U16 Shield: Ardee Celtic 6 Redeemer Celtic 1

U16 Plate Semi-Final: Bellurgan Celtic 0 St Dominic's 2

U16 Plate: Termonfeckin Celtic 0 Bellurgan Utd 8; Redeemer Celtic 2 Rockville 1

U16 League Cup Semi-Final: Shamrocks 1 Bay Utd 0

U15 Shield Semi-Final: Glenmuir Utd 2 Dromin Juveniles 6

U14 Plate Semi-Final: Dromin Juveniles 1 Woodview Celtic 4

U14 Cup: Bellurgan Utd 2 Rockville 0; Ardee Celtic 5 Glenmuir Utd 4; Quay Olympic 0 Ardee Utd 2; Woodview Celtic 5 Bellurgan Celtic 0; Dromin Juveniles 1 Rock Celtic 7; Shamrocks 4 Quay Celtic 1

U13 Plate: Semi-Final Bay Celtic 1 Bellurgan Utd 0

U13 Cup: Quay Celtic 2 Ardee Celtic 0; Redeemer Celtic 6 Quay Olympic 0; Rockville 0 Walshestown 6; Dromin Juveniles 3 Glenmuir Utd 1; St Dominic's 0 Rock Celtic 6; Bay Celtic 1 Shamrocks 5

U12 Shield Semi-Final: Quay Olympic 2 Shamrocks Utd 2 (Shamrocks win on penalties)

U12 Plate Semi-Finals: Bellurgan Athletic 2 Rockville 1, Blayney Academy White 6 Ardee Rovers 0

U12 Cup: Bellurgan Athletic 2 Rockville 0; Quay Olympic 0 Glenmuir Utd 6; Blayney Academy White 3 Rock Celtic 7; Shamrocks Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 0; Bay Utd 2 Quay Celtic 4; Ardee Utd 3 Dromin Utd Blue 2; Woodview Celtic Blue 2 Woodview Celtic 1; Redeemer Celtic 6 Walshestown 0; Dromin White 3 Shamrocks Utd 5; Bay Celtic 1 Muirhevnamor 6; Woodview Celtic White 1 Bellurgan Celtic 1 (Bellurgan win on penalties)

