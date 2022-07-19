Search

19 Jul 2022

Dundalk Institute supports Ukrainian students access to higher education

DKIT

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Jul 2022 6:00 PM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) said they are delighted to report that the National Student and Researcher (NSR) Helpdesk application system is now active and is the single point for applications from students displaced from Ukraine in Ireland seeking to access higher education opportunities in Ireland in the 2022/2023 academic year.

If you wish to apply to DkIT this new application system will facilitate this.

This system, which is hosted on the PAC platform, will ensure that all applications are processed consistently and as efficiently as possible.

The process is student focused and there is no charge to apply.

This website is in English and Ukrainian and includes an instructional video and application guide.

To make an application you must be covered by the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive and you must also already be living in Ireland. 

Click the link for access to applications:

Click the link for access to applications: https://v2.pac.ie/institute/23

 Helpful information can be sourced on www.gov.ie and Citizens Information (Temporary Protection Directive). 

The deadline for applying to the National Student and Researcher Helpdesk is midnight (23:59 hr) 2 August 2022.

The deadline for uploading documents to support an application is midnight (23:59 hr) 8 August 2022. 

