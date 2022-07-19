Search

19 Jul 2022

Deaths in Louth - Tuesday 19 July 2022

Reporter:

Jason Newman

19 Jul 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Niall Connolly formerly of the Point Road, Dundalk, Louth

Thursday 7th July 2022. Peacefully at his home in Orlando, Florida. Beloved husband of Julia and loving dad of Giles and Elena. Predeceased by his parents Paul and Maureen, brothers Kevin and Barry. Niall will be sadly missed with love by his wife, son, daughter, brothers Paul, Brendan and Ciarán, sister Loretto Byrne, extended family relatives, wide circle of friends in the USA and his home town of Dundalk.

A celebration of Niall's life will take place in Orlando on Saturday 23rd July.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Seán Fitzgerald, Newfield, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Brewery Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Seán died peacefully in the compassionate care of the staff of Kilcoole Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow in the presence of his devoted family. Predeceased by his dear wife Anne. Loving father of Jean and Tim. Sadly missed by his family, his adored grandchildren Áine, Conor, Ciara and Fionn, son in law Simon, daughter in law Linda, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

 Seán’s remains will arrive into Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Monday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church which can be streamed live on www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. No flowers, please.

House strictly private. The family have requested no handshaking, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sarah KELLY (née Cushen) Cherrybrook Drive, Drogheda, Louth / Kilkenny / Carlow

Peacefully, at Curam Care Home, Navan Road, Dublin. Predeceased by her loving husband Terry. Beloved mother of Fiona, Nicola and John. Deeply regretted by her family, grandchildren Maeve, Finn, Sarah, Siofra, Diarmuid, Riley and Harvey, sons-in-law Enda and Devin, daughter-in-law Claire, her sisters Bridget, Eileen (Kelly), Kathleen (Cox), Teresa (Grace) and her brothers Lar and Moling, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at F Watson & Son Funeral Directors 9 Dyer St, Drogheda (A92 W7EP) on Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in Emmaus Chapel, Deaf Village Ireland, Ratoath Road, Cabra (D07 V4KP) https://www.churchservices.tv › dvi

Followed by cremation service in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin at 1pm https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Donations in lieu of flowers to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown

May she rest in peace

