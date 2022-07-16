Search

16 Jul 2022

Dundalk dig deep to rescue a point away to St Pats

Daniel Kelly vs St Pats Away

Daniel Kelly of Dundalk in action against Tom Grivosti of St Patrick's Athletic. (Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile)

Niall Newberry at Richmond Park

16 Jul 2022 3:11 PM

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

St Patrick’s Athletic 1-1 Dundalk FC

Dundalk FC and St Patrick’s Athletic drew 1-1 in the SSE Airtricity League at Richmond Park on Friday night as The Lilywhites kept daylight between themselves and The Saints.

Things got off to the worst possible start for Dundalk, with St Pats going 1-0 in front after 16 minutes, while Stephen O’Donnell was sent off at his old stomping ground late on. However, Daniel Kelly rescued a crucial point for The Lilywhites in the 76th minute.

Billy King raced down the right, pulling it back for Eoin Doyle, whose shot looked to be going off target, but was diverted into his own net by Andy Boyle as St Pats went ahead.

Still reeling from that concession on 16 minutes, Dundalk almost fell further behind seconds later when Mark Doyle found himself in space before firing a shot inches wide.

O’Donnell’s side had chances to level before half-time, with Joseph Anang having to tip over a Robbie Benson shot after Lewis Macari had laid the ball off for him.

Keith Ward wriggled his way through, but skied his final attempt off target, while Patrick Hoban flashed a header just wide from close in after getting on the end of Macari’s cross.

Deputising in goal for the injured Nathan Shepperd was veteran Peter Cherrie, and the Scot was on hand to deny Adam O’Reilly and Chris Forrester either side of the break.

St Pats should have doubled their lead on 75 minutes when Serge Atakayi set Tunde Owolabi through on goal, but his effort hit the post after going under the legs of Cherrie.

Instead, it was Dundalk who made it 1-1 a minute later when O’Reilly was caught in possession before Kelly’s effort crept home via a deflection off Joe Redmond.

Kelly should have won it for Dundalk when he met a Darragh Leahy cross at the back post, but headed wide, while O’Donnell and his assistant, Patrick Cregg, were both sent off in stoppage-time – concluding what was a fiercely contested encounter at Inchicore.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Harry Brockbank, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Anto Breslin; Chris Forrester (Jamie Lennon 87), Adam O’Reilly; Billy King (Tunde Owolabi 69), Ben McCormack (Serge Atakayi 60), Mark Doyle; Eoin Doyle

Subs not used: David Odumosu (gk), Jason McClelland, Thijs Timmermans, Paddy Barrett, Ross Fay, Anto Dodd

Dundalk FC: Peter Cherrie; Lewis Macari (Steven Bradley 59), Mark Connolly, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy (Mark Hanratty 88); Greg Sloggett, Sam Bone (Paul Doyle 65); Robbie Benson (Joe Adams 88), Keith Ward (John Martin 65), Daniel Kelly; Patrick Hoban

Subs not used: Mark Byrne (gk), John Mountney, Ryan O’Kane, David McMillan

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick)

Attendance: 3,225

Local News

