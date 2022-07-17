PICTURES: Dundalk Lions Club Dinner

The Dundalk Lions Club senior citizens dinner party took place recently and our photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to capture the great event.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
The Cuchulainn Archers team that came home from the recent Irish Open Target Championships with seven golds
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.