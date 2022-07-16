Louth LEADER Partnership sponsors Dundalk Lions Golf Classic

ABOVE: Accepting with thanks, the generous offer from Louth LEADER Partnership as main sponsor of Dundalk Lions Golf Classic 2022: Austin Carroll, Chair Golf Committee, Dundalk Lions; Pat Byrne, President Dundalk Lions; Frank O Brien, Chair Louth LEADER Partnership; David Larkin, Director Louth LEADER Partnership
Louth LEADER Partnership have been announced as main sponsor for the Dundalk Lions Golf Classic 2022. This year's event is on Friday July 22nd 2022 from Noon to 4 pm at Dundalk Golf Club. Proceeds from the event will support Dundalk Lions Local Christmas Food Appeal 2022.
Chairman of Louth LEADER Partnership, Mr Frank O'Brien said, "We are delighted to support Dundalk Lions in this Community focused event".
Pat Byrne, President of Dundalk Lions Club said, "Our thanks to Louth LEADER Partnership for the very welcomed sponsorship. This Annual and established Lions event serves to benefit the Community".
Dundalk Lions say they would also like to extend thanks to Fyffes who are providing prize sponsorship.
