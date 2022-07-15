Climb the Saddle of Slieve Foy fundraiser raises over €37K for MND

The organisers of the Seán Woods and Roy Taylor fundraiser in April, Climb the Saddle of Slieve Foy in aid of Research Motor Neurone, recently presented a cheque to Professor Orla Hardiman from Trinity College for €37,720, the final total from the charity event.

Paula Lavin, organiser of the event, shared a letter from Professor Hardiman, which thanks the public for their support. The full text of the letter is as follows:

Dear Donors,

On behalf of the entire team of CLIMB THE SADDLE OF SLIEVE FOYE FOR SEÁN WOODS AND ROY TAYLOR and Research Motor Neurone, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the incredible total of over €37,720 for Research Motor Neurone.

Your contribution will be invested in MND research and will help in the quest for better understanding of this devastating condition. Such support is vital for accelerating research for the benefit of people and families affected by the disease.

Please note that our research and activities can be viewed via the website www.rmn.ie or via the Facebook page – Research Motor Neurone. You can also keep up with the ongoing fundraising initiative of Roy Taylor through the Watch Your Back MND campaign in support of Research Motor Neurone through the website, www. Watch your back MND. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any queries you may have. You can reach us on ResearchMND@tcd.ie.

Thank you once again for your support and kindness.

Yours sincerely,

Professor Orla Hardiman

Seán Woods & Roy Taylor