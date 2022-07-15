The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk & District League

This weeks Dundalk & District League Fixtures and Results
Dundalk and District League Results
Premier Division
July 9th
Thatch FC 3-0 Redeemer Celtic
July 12th
Faughart Rovers 2-3 Thatch FC
Clancy Cup
July 13th
Rampart Celtic 1-2 St Dominics
July 14th
Rock Celtic 1-8 Shamrocks FC
Dundalk and District League Fixtures
DDL Premier Division
July 16th
Thatch FC vs Rock Celtic (2:30PM, Albion Rovers Football Ground)
July 18th
St Dominics vs Rock Celtic (7:15PM, Friary Field)
Fast Fix McConville Cup
July 18th
Carrick Rovers vs Rampart Celtic (7:15PM, Ballybay Road)
July 19th
Bellurgan United vs Faughart Rovers (7:30PM, Flynn Park)
July 21st
Redeemer Celtic vs Glenmuir United (7:15 pm, Noel Gorman Park)
Rock Celtic vs Bay FC (7:30PM, Sandy Lane)
Paul Martin, Clan Na Gael, gets the better of a St Joseph's player during a recent Div 2 game in Clan Na Gael Park. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Keith Ward of Dundalk in the final moments of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Dundalk at Head in the Game Park
