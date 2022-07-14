Search

14 Jul 2022

PHOTOS: Willow Grove hopes to retain Best Estate in Louth title

Reporter:

Jason Newman

14 Jul 2022 9:00 PM

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.

It was only four years ago that the Willow Grove Estate in Dundalk featured on a national newspaper’s website with the headline: “Check out the potholes in Louth which are so big ducks are mistaking them for a pond.”

A lot has changed since then. The estate was brought under the control of Louth County Council in 2019 which, along with a contribution from the residents, allowed the long running potholes saga to be brought to a conclusion with the estate being resurfaced later that year.

Fast forward to today and the residents of Willow Grove are vying to retain their title of Best Estate in Louth won in 2021.

It’s been a collaborative effort from young and old residents, said a spokesperson for the Residents Association who took the Democrat on a tour of the estate.

The residents do their own maintenance, gardening, planting and cutting their own grass which they say has “really fostered a great community spirit and attachment to the place.”

“The residents association runs a whatsapp gardening group and some evenings we put the call out that a bit of work needs to be done and we always get a great response.

“Without the volunteers we’d be lost, but each family comes out and has their own little allotment which makes everyone feel part of it.

“When the road was finally resurfaced it really brought back a sense of pride of place where children can play around the estate again and ride their bikes up and down the road which there’s no way they could do before.

“Some of the older residents from the older parts of the estate have planted rose bushes here in memory of somebody who died so in a way it's a memorial place.

“We’re conscious that visitors coming from Dundalk via the Carrick Road one of the first impressions of the town that they get is Willow Grove.

“We like to think we’re presenting Dundalk well to people coming into the town for the first time.”

Biodiversity is also a major element of the work the residents undertake with sections of grass dedicated to the planting of wildflowers and rewilding.

They have also planted fruit trees to replace Ash trees that died with Ashdieback in the hope of attracting more insects and bees.

While Covid meant group cleanups and plantings were out of the question it did allow residents to focus on their own garden plots with one Best Estate judge remarking that not one garden in the estate was unmaintained.

“We’re always trying to raise funds for improvements and we hope to have a quiz night and a funday later in the year raising money through events but everyone is very good with contributing.”

Residents also say that they are grateful for the support of Louth County Council particularly the engagement of CEO Joan Martin and the help of former Director of Services Frank Pentony along with the support they’ve received from the local Credit Union.

If you want your estate featured in the Dundalk Democrat and on Louth Live contact: news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media