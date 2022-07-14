140 jobs announced at new Dundalk nursing home

Silver Stream Healthcare Group has announced the creation of 140 new full time jobs at their new nursing home in Dundalk.

The announcement was unveiled by An Taoiseach Michael Martin at a special event held over the weekend at the new Riverstick home in Cork.

Located close to the Dundalk Institute of Technology campus, Dundalk Care Home at Greenpark has 130 single ensuite bedrooms spanning 6,000 m2 across two floors.

Silver Stream Healthcare Group, one of the largest providers of residential care for older people in Ireland, and made the announcement alongside the launch of two other new nursing homes in Riverstick, Co. Cork and Duleek in Meath that will see its current bed count double to 750 and the number of homes within the group grow to 11 and will support the creation of over 500 full-time permanent roles.

The group is currently recruiting for roles in Nursing, Physiotherapy, Housekeeping, kitchen, Facilities, and for Care Assistants and Activity Coordinators.

Commenting on the opening, Taoiseach, Michael Martin, said:

“I’m delighted to officially open these three new care homes in Cork, Louth and Meath on behalf of Silver Stream Healthcare Group.

"We know that for the most part, older people indicate their preference to live in their own homes and communities, for as long as possible.

"The Programme for Government commits to creating an Age Friendly Ireland, while Sláintecare aims to provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

"I would like to congratulate all involved in the development of this new nursing home facility in Cork, as well as the homes in Louth and Meath, which will no doubt be a great asset for their communities.”

Speaking on the new launch, CEO at Silver Stream Healthcare, Tom Finn said:

“We’re delighted to launch three new excellently located and well-positioned care homes to our growing group. This is a pivotal time for the aging population of Ireland, and their families, for whom our industry provides critical solutions and services.

“Our model is all about creating a home-away-from-home for residents and these three new homes perfectly align with our ambitions to deliver a more intimate care home experience, in a comfortable and familiar environment, while at all times responding to the rapidly changing care needs of older people.”

The Duleek home has 120 single ensuite bedrooms spanning nearly 5,500 m2; and Riverstick Care Home in Cork comprises 92 single and 2 double ensuite bedrooms spanning nearly 4,500 m2 .

The company say all homes are modern and include advanced systems and applications, each will have the ‘Home from Home’ look and feel and that each home delivers a wide range of care options, from long stay to respite care, transitional care dementia care, convalescence care and end of life care.