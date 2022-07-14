Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

There will be a mixture of cloud and sunny spells today.
It will be mostly dry, but a few light showers may develop in the afternoon and evening.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, in moderate west to northwest winds.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers continuing.
Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light southwest to west or variable winds.
Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell reacts after his side conceded their first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Dundalk. (Pic: Sportsfile)
