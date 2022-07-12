Gardai investigate serious assault in Dundalk

Dundalk gardaí are investigating an alleged assault at a house in Barrack Street, Dundalk on Tuesday, 5th July 2022.
The incident is reported to have occurred at 6.45pm.
A man aged in his 40s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
It is believed he received several blows to the head with an implement by a number of suspects.
The scene was preserved for a technical examination and it is believed that gardai are in the process of examining CCTV footage from the area.
No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing with gardai urging any witnesses to come forward by contacting Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 938 8400.
