Louth leading the way with Climate Action Co-ordinator

Louth County Council is one of very few local authorities in Ireland to create the role of Climate Action Co-ordinator, members heard at the Dundalk Municipal District July meeting.

Dr Rory Sheehan, who has been appointed to the role, gave members at the July meeting a briefing on Louth County Council's Climate Action Plan. The plan, which the local authority is starting to draft this year. National legislation provided in the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021, commits Ireland to a legally binding target of net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

Dr Sheehan explained to the members that this means we are taking the same amount of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere as we are letting out every year, by 2050. He explains further that by 2030, we have to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide we are producing and emitting by 51%, compared to 2018 levels.

The role of the local authority in the national strategy is laid out in the 2021 legislation, where it states that each local authority shall prepare and make a plan relating to a period of five years. Dr Sheehan told the meeting that they expect to start working on the plan in the third or fourth quarter of this year, with guidance from Climate Action Regional Offices (CARO), four offices providing a shared service for all the local authorities. Louth is in the Eastern and Midlands area for purposes of this shared service.

The aim of the plan is two-fold, members heard. The first is mitigation, which is reducing the amount of CO2 that emitted, and the second is adaptation, which looks at the challenges and risks for climate action. Public consultation on the plan will be included Dr Sheehan stressed. He also added that decisions made will all come from a scientifically grounded place. Dr Sheehan also added there would be public consultation on decarbonisation zones in Louth, with the ultimate aim of seeing the whole county decarbonised.

There was broad support from members at the meeting, with several asking questions and making suggestions on possible actions and solutions.