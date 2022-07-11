Search

11 Jul 2022

Louth leading the way with Climate Action Co-ordinator

Dundalk Municipal District July meeting

Louth leading the way with Climate Action Co-ordinator

The installation of solar panels on the Town Hall in Dundalk is one of the ways Louth County Council is tackling climate change

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Jul 2022 8:00 PM

Louth County Council is one of very few local authorities in Ireland to create the role of Climate Action Co-ordinator, members heard at the Dundalk Municipal District July meeting.

Dr Rory Sheehan, who has been appointed to the role, gave members at the July meeting a briefing on Louth County Council's Climate Action Plan. The plan, which the local authority is starting to draft this year. National legislation provided in the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021, commits Ireland to a legally binding target of net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

Dr Sheehan explained to the members that this means we are taking the same amount of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere as we are letting out every year, by 2050. He explains further that by 2030, we have to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide we are producing and emitting by 51%, compared to 2018 levels.

The role of the local authority in the national strategy is laid out in the 2021 legislation, where it states that each local authority shall prepare and make a plan relating to a period of five years. Dr Sheehan told the meeting that they expect to start working on the plan in the third or fourth quarter of this year, with guidance from Climate Action Regional Offices (CARO), four offices providing a shared service for all the local authorities. Louth is in the Eastern and Midlands area for purposes of this shared service.

The aim of the plan is two-fold, members heard. The first is mitigation, which is reducing the amount of CO2 that emitted, and the second is adaptation, which looks at the challenges and risks for climate action. Public consultation on the plan will be included Dr Sheehan stressed. He also added that decisions made will all come from a scientifically grounded place. Dr Sheehan also added there would be public consultation on decarbonisation zones in Louth, with the ultimate aim of seeing the whole county decarbonised.

There was broad support from members at the meeting, with several asking questions and making suggestions on possible actions and solutions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media