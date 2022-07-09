PICTURES: AAEX art workshops at Dundalk's Square

A team of AAEX artists did art kids art workshops including spray painting and postcard classes at the Market Square in Dundalk last Saturday.
Our photographer was there gets snaps of the children as they made their art pieces at the free workshops as part of the SEEK Urban Arts Festival.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
Padraig Harrington in action during the recent Irish Open. A few days earlier he was claiming victory at the US Senior Open, pipping fellow Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker to the title
Keith Ward of Dundalk reacts in the final moments of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Dundalk at Head in the Game Park
The Mannan Castle Ladies Revive Active Women's All Ireland Fourball team, captained by Cepta Maddick, that defeated Rockmount GC to make it through to the Ulster South Division Semi finals
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.