First Ógras Summer Camp held in Dundalk

This year for the first time, Ógras Summer Camp has been held in Dundalk, in Conradh na Gaeilge, Seatown Place. Ógras Summer Camps are held in 12 locations all over the country.

The aim of these camps is to provide a safe space for young people to practice Irish during the Summer while having fun with other young people, and to give young people the opportunity to learn, practice Irish and build their confidence in speaking Irish. The week-long camp was held in the first week of July and was oversubscribed very quickly with huge interest from local families.

Some activities the young people engaged in included ciorcail comhrá (conversation circles), treasure hunts, sports, music and dancing, yoga, bug hunts, baking, art and crafts. There was a day trip to Newgrange Farm in Slane, Co Meath where the children got a chance to do a farmyard tour, meet the animals and feed the lambs, hens and goats.

Twenty four students aged 7-12 years old took part in the camp in Dundalk this year. There was great excitement in Conradh na Gaeilge with activities starting each morning at 10am. Caoimhe, múinteoir an Champa and deputy principal of Gaelcholaiste Dhún Dealgan said “it was great to welcome all the young people to Conradh na Gaeilge, give them the chance to meet new friends and speak Irish.

“It is important that they see Irish being used outside the school setting in and experience activities through Irish in a natural way. By the end of the week you could see a marked difference in their confidence ag caint as Gaeilge.”

The camp was organised by Ógras – a national youth organisation with clubs throughout Ireland. It was facilitated by the local Dundalk Ógras club (Ógras Dhún Dealgan) and was led by a team of youth leaders (ceannairí) and young assistants (cuntóirí óga). The camp was supported by the Dundalk branch of Conradh na Gaeilge, and by Foras na Gaeilge.

In addition to the summer camp, Ógras Dhún Dealgan also provides a youth club. Its existing club for teenagers aged 13-15 has been running since 2020 and will begin again in September, along with a new club for younger children aged 8-12 years, which will be launched in September.

Both clubs will take place in the Conradh na Gaeilge building – Áras Chonradh na Gaeilge – every fortnight. Details are available from Ógras Dhún Dealgan social media pages or by email to ograsdhundealgan@gmail.com.

Ógras Dhún Dealgan is currently recruiting a panel of Youth Leaders to assist with the youth clubs from September.

Irish-speakers with an interest in youth work are invited to contact Ógras Dhún Dealgan for more information on becoming involved. Youth leaders (ceannairí) must be over 18, while younger leaders (ceannairí óga) may be aged 16-18.