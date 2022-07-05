Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Mostly cloudy at first with patchy light rain or drizzle.
Some sunny spells will develop in the afternoon along with isolated showers.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.
Tuesday night will be cloudy, mild and humid with largely dry conditions.
Temperatures won't fall below the low to mid-teens with light to moderate westerly breezes
