Go ahead given for new apartments in centre of Ardee
Louth County Council have given the go ahead for a new development in Ardee that will see the demolition of three houses to make way for ten new apartments in the centre of the town.
Mr Cyril O'Brien has been granted conditional planning permission for the development at Irish Street/Rogan's Lane/Markethouse Lane, Ardee, which will include the demolition of existing buildings and structures on site including three existing dwelling houses at 57 Irish Street (fronting onto Irish Street), 9 Rogan's Lane fronting onto Rogan's Lane/Markethouse Lane and 10 Rogan's Lane (fronting onto Rogan's Lane/Markethouse Lane).
The new development comprises ten new apartments consisting of seven two-bed units and three one-bed units, located in two three storey blocks (Block A and Block B).
Block A, fronting onto Irish Street, is a three storey plus pitched roof structure consisting of two two-bed duplex apartments and two one-bed apartments. Block B, fronting onto Rogan's Lane (Markethouse Lane), is a three storey plus pitched roof structure consisting of three two-bed duplex apartments, one one-bed duplex apartment and two one-bed apartments.
Louth County Council gave the go ahead for the development to proceed on 30 June 2022.
