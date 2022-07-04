Search

05 Jul 2022

Dundalk's Oriel Centre Summer Shows are back

The Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

04 Jul 2022 9:00 PM

After two quiet Summers due to Covid restrictions, The Oriel Centre is delighted to welcome back its Summer Show Series – ‘Seisiún’, commencing this Thursday, 7 July.

Seisiún is a staged performance of authentic Irish traditional culture, which provides a unique experience for all lovers of traditional music and holidaymakers during the months of July and August each summer.
The show is followed by complimentary light refreshments (normally tea/coffee and scones), and concludes with an informal traditional session where the visitors are encouraged to participate (if they so wish) – in a simple Irish dance or a song or two.

Traditional Music Performances are an important way of demonstrating the work of Comhaltas and the Oriel Centre provides the base for ‘Seisiún’ – where multi- All Ireland winning musicians, singers and dancers perform each Thursday night at Dundalk Gaol in a lively and colourful evening of traditional music, song, dance and storytelling.

The Show is produced by Oriel Centre Manager and musician Kay Webster with resident performers drawn from Louth and the Oriel Region.

The Oriel Centre Seisiún Group has performed at events in Germany as well as featuring at the opening of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in both 2018 and 2019 where they performed for President Michael D. Higgins.
The group was also part of a delegation of artists who entertained crowds at the World Meeting of Families 2018 for the Pope’s visit to Ireland.

Artists include Kay Webster (flute), Fionnuala Donlon (harp) , Sárán Mulligan (concertina) Padraig Donlon (uilleann pipes), Lorraine McMahon (fiddle), Paul McMahon (guitar), Rachael Dooley (harp), Donnchadh Hughes (flute), Enda Dooley (banjo), Kerrieanne McArdle (flute), Bee Malone (mandolin) Paul McArdle (storyteller), Bríd Dooley (singer), Katie Lennon (dancer) & Oisín Lennon (dancer) with special guests.

The performance dates are as follows: Thursdays in July - 7, 14, 21, 28; Thursdays in August - 11 & 18. The events run from 8.30 – 11pm. For tickets, go to www.orielcentre.ie or call 042 9328887

