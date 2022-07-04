Man appears in court in connection with Dundalk shooting

A 27 year old man appeared before a special court sitting on Sunday charged in connection with a shooting in Dundalk in which a man in his 30's was injured and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda.
Pauric Kelly of Cedarwood Park, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk is charged with assaulting a man causing him harm at a house in Oliver Plunkett Park on July first last and the reckless discharge of a firearm at the same address on the same date.
Garda Jennifer Carroll who gave evidence of arresting the accused at 5.25pm on Saturday told Judge Michelle Finan at Drogheda district court that the accused made no reply to either of the charges.
Defence solicitor Barry Callan said there was no bail application being made for his client at this time.
Judge Finan remanded the accused in custody on consent to appear before Dundalk District Court on Wednesday.
Joe Molloy, Managing Director, Sync IT, Paddy McCusker, Managing Director, Cusken and Allison Cooney, Technical Account Director, Sync IT.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.