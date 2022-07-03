Sunday's weather forecast for Louth

Sunday will be mainly dry for most with some good sunny spells.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
Dry in many places, along with the small chance of scattered showers on Sunday night.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
Players and officials from both Galway and Armagh become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing rooms after full time ended in a draw
