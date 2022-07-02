Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday.
Some may turn heavy but they showers will become isolated towards evening.
Top temperatures of 16 to 18 Celsius in light to moderate southwest to west winds.
Dry in most areas on Saturday night.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
