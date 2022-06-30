Search

30 Jun 2022

Community groups in Louth urged to apply for Community Centre Investment Fund

The Fund will provide grants of between €10,000 and €300,000 for the upgrade and refurbishment of community centres in both urban and rural areas

Lili Lonergan

30 Jun 2022 11:30 AM

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today (June 30, 2022) reminded community groups to submit their applications for the new €15 million Community Centre Investment Fund.

The Fund, which is the first of its kind, will provide grants of between €10,000 and €300,000 for the upgrade and refurbishment of community centres in both urban and rural areas.

Hundreds of community groups across the country have already attended online information clinics organised by the Department of Rural and Community Development since Minister Humphreys launched the Fund in April.

And the Minister is today urging interested groups to submit their applications before the closing date of July 14, 2022 at 3pm.

Full details are available at www.gov.ie/communitycentresfund

Commenting today, Minister Humphreys said:

“Right across the country, there has been a huge interest shown in the new €15 million Community Centre Investment Fund.

“Today, I’m reminding interested groups that there is now just two weeks to go for them to submit their applications.

“I believe this initiative will have a hugely positive impact in communities the length and breadth of the country.

“It will provide communities in both rural and urban areas with the support they need to upgrade and renovate their local community centre.

“For any community group that still has questions about their applications, I’m urging you today to attend the final online information clinic which is taking place on Monday, July 11.”

