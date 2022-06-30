Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

Thursday will start cloudy with showers merging to longer spells of rain at times.
Sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere will extend to all areas by the afternoon.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.
Thursday night will see showers becoming more isolated overnight.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.
