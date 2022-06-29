North Louth: Bellurgan residents continue traffic protest

Bellurgan residents this morning held a third protest calling for the implementation of adequate traffic calming measures on the Dundalk/Carlingford R173 road, which goes through the area.

Parents have expressed concern with the speed of traffic on the route particularly around Bellurgan National School saying that speed ramps would be the only effective way to slow down drivers.

For the second week children and adults marched on the road blocking traffic for around half an hour.

Speaking to the Democrat local councillor Antóin Watters said:

“It was another very well attended protest, we had the road blocked for about half an hour. It was double the time, we did maybe fifteen minutes last week and this week we did about half an hour.

“Unfortunately there was a lot of disruption but unfortunately there’s no other way around it. At the minute the community feels we’re not getting an appropriate response from the council.”

Responding to a question from Cllr Watters at last week's monthly meeting, Director of Services Catherine Duff said that there were no ramp works planned for Bellurgan and that there were other options.

The community intends to continue their campaign next week.