28 Jun 2022

Dundalk based Servisource announces continued expansion with 30 new jobs

The Servisource team following their Employment Recruitment Federation (ERF) Best in Practice Healthcare Award win

Reporter:

Jason Newman

28 Jun 2022 1:30 PM

Servisource (part of the CPL Group) has announced the creation of 30 new permanent jobs in Ireland and the UK across all business units and seniority levels.

The positions are available across Operations, Recruitment, Business Development, Training, HR, Marketing, Procurement and Project Management.

In the past two years, the firm has almost doubled its workforce from 80 to 140. 

Servisource, with its head office in located in Dundalk, was also recently announced the winner of the prestigious Employment Recruitment Federation (ERF) Best in Practice Healthcare Award.

The award is in recognition of the company’s support of the Irish health service especially during the pandemic.

Servisource was established 20 years ago in Ravensdale, Co. Louth and now boasts a team of over 140 people.

The firm, which was acquired by CPL in 2010 specialises in recruitment and healthcare staffing solutions.

Declan Murphy, CEO of Servisource said, 

“This has been a remarkable journey of success over the past 20 years.

"We are now building a team to more than double the size of the business in the next five years.

"We invest in talent, continuous learning and development, providing an environment where people can thrive, and enjoy work while also building great careers."

Aideen Fahy, Director of Recruitment Services added:

“At Servisource, we are thrilled to be creating so many jobs and to be awarded the prestigious “Best in Practice Healthcare Award” by the ERF.

"We are incredibly proud of our contribution and assistance to the private and public healthcare services throughout the global pandemic.

"We are also grateful to our healthcare clients and our team for their tremendous efforts, particularly over the past two years.“

"Servisource offers a competitive Financial/Benefits package, Flexibility and Smart Working Practices, Health & Wellbeing initiatives, Career Progression and Learning & Development opportunities. 

"Servisource prides itself on providing a learning experience for all its employees, including clear career paths that provide internal training and coaching programmes to equip staff to avail of the many opportunities this growing company has to offer."

Local News

