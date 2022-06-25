Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

It will be a mostly dry start to Saturday with some bright spells and just isolated showers in the morning and early afternoon.
A band of heavy and more persistent rain will then spread eastwards later.
It will be a windy day, with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.
There will be further spells of rain and showers across the country during Saturday night.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly or variable winds.
