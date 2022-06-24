Communities integration funding announced for ten Louth organisations

Ten organisations in Louth are to receive funding through the Communities Integration Fund 2022, to support them in playing a greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees.

The announcement was made today by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman. €48,607.97 in total has been allocated to the ten organisations for various programmes. They are as follows:

Hands 4 Unity CLG - Breaking Down Barrier Community Integration for All - €5,000.00

Louth Volunteer Centre - Community Sharing - €5,000.00

Ait Na nDaoine Teoranta - Dundalk Communities Integration Young Woman - €4,997.97

Culture Connect CLG - English for newly arrived migrant families (Drogheda) - €5,000.00

Culture Connect CLG - English for newly arrived migrant families (Dundalk) - €5,000.00

Let’s Talk Northeast Mental Health and Addiction Support - Integration research Dundalk - €4,940.00

Cultúr Migrants Centre - Knowing Me, Knowing You - €5,000.00

Ait Na nDaoine Teoranta - Parents integrating - €5,000.00

Let’s Talk Northeast Mental Health and Addiction Support -Mental Health and Psychosocial Support - €3,670.00

Cultúr Celebrating Diversity - Women’s Empowerment Programme (WEP) - €5,000.00





Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd welcomed news of the funding, commenting that it will be very helpful in supporting our locally based community organisations in Louth, "who play key roles in providing integration and support for migrants and refugees." He added, “I would like to commend the dedication of the team members involved, many of whom are volunteers, as they do an absolutely fantastic job.”

Announcing the national funding of €566,492.60 for 124 projects across the country, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, T.D, said “settling into a new environment can be a daunting experience for migrants and refugees.

"Local community-based initiatives, such as those awarded funding today, can play a vital role in supporting new arrivals through this transition period, providing them with the opportunity to connect with their new community and to realise their full potential.”