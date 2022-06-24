Search

24 Jun 2022

Communities integration funding announced for ten Louth organisations

Funding to support local community-based organisations play greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees

Communities integration funding announced for ten Louth organisations

Communities integration funding announced for ten Louth organisations

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 Jun 2022 8:30 PM

Ten organisations in Louth are to receive funding through the Communities Integration Fund 2022, to support them in playing a greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees.

The announcement was made today by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman. €48,607.97 in total has been allocated to the ten organisations for various programmes. They are as follows:

  • Hands 4 Unity CLG - Breaking Down Barrier Community Integration for All - €5,000.00
  • Louth Volunteer Centre - Community Sharing - €5,000.00
  • Ait Na nDaoine Teoranta - Dundalk Communities Integration Young Woman - €4,997.97
  • Culture Connect CLG - English for newly arrived migrant families (Drogheda) - €5,000.00
  • Culture Connect CLG - English for newly arrived migrant families (Dundalk) - €5,000.00
  • Let’s Talk Northeast Mental Health and Addiction Support - Integration research Dundalk - €4,940.00
  • Cultúr Migrants Centre - Knowing Me, Knowing You - €5,000.00
  • Ait Na nDaoine Teoranta - Parents integrating - €5,000.00
  • Let’s Talk Northeast Mental Health and Addiction Support -Mental Health and Psychosocial Support - €3,670.00
  • Cultúr Celebrating Diversity - Women’s Empowerment Programme (WEP) - €5,000.00

Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd welcomed news of the funding, commenting that it will be very helpful in supporting our locally based community organisations in Louth, "who play key roles in providing integration and support for migrants and refugees." He added, “I would like to commend the dedication of the team members involved, many of whom are volunteers, as they do an absolutely fantastic job.”

Announcing the national funding of €566,492.60 for 124 projects across the country, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, T.D, said “settling into a new environment can be a daunting experience for migrants and refugees. 

"Local community-based initiatives, such as those awarded funding today, can play a vital role in supporting new arrivals through this transition period, providing them with the opportunity to connect with their new community and to realise their full potential.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media