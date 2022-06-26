Dundalk Institute graduate selected for masterclasses with Oscar-winning producer

Mark Smith
Dundalk Institute of Technology said they were absolutely delighted to hear that one of their former graduates Mark JD Smyth was recently selected as a scholar for an Atticus Education, Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and Future Screens NI 2022’s Masterclass with World renowned Film Producer David Puttnam.
Mark was announced as one of only eight candidates selected for this year’s Puttnam Scholars.
This amazing cross-border initiative offers promising film-makers access to interactive online masterclasses with Oscar-winning producer David Puttnam of Midnight Express, Chariots of Fire and The Killing Fields.
Each candidate will also receive a €1,250 scholarship from Atticus Education towards their career development.
The scholarship bursaries are supported by Accenture in Ireland.
Shamrocks rout of Quay Celtic sees them go top of the Dundalk and District League on goal difference
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.