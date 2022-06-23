Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

It will be a rather cloudy start to Thursday with a few patches of light rain and drizzle in the west of the province, but becoming brighter in the afternoon with good sunny spells breaking through.
Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees, possibly reaching 24 degrees in the southeast, in a light southwest or variable breeze.
Thursday night will be a cloudy night with patchy rain and drizzle, turning more persistent in the west and southwest towards morning.
Mild with temperatures not falling below 10 to 14 degrees in a light westerly or variable breeze.
