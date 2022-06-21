Plans underway for six storey apartment block at Muirhevnamor in Dundalk
Plans are underway for 19 new apartments in a six storey apartment block at Muirhevnamor, Dundalk.
Alan Haughey, Michael Shields and Eoin Murdock have applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for the demolition of the existing commercial unit and the construction of a six storey apartment block at Grange Close, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Co Louth.
The proposed new 19 apartments comprise four one-bedroom apartments; 11 two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom apartments. The planning application also seeks permission for bin storage, bicycle storage, communications room and new boundary treatments including associated hard and soft landscaping.
A decision is due on the application by 14 August, with submissions due by 24 July 2022.
