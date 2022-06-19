Mannan Castle Presidents Prize: A selection of photos from a thrilling day of golf

With the Summer now in full swing and the weather largely picking up, local clubs are taking the opportunity to once again host some top class competitions and can finally go back to proper presentations which were largely dropped due to the pandemic of the last few years.
The latest course to hold a major event was Mannan Castle, with Tom Kevin coming out on top in a stacked field to take Dianna McGuiness' Presidents Prize last weekend.
Below you will find a gallery of the many different category winners. Do you recognize anyone? Don't forget to tag them in the comments.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery.
