Dundalk library to host event with Dr Síobhra Aiken

Dundalk Library will host an event with Ardee historian Dr Síobhra Aiken in conversation with Louth County Council Historian in Residence Dr. Thomas Tormey entitled “Spiritual Wounds: Trauma, Testimony and the Irish Civil War'.

It will be held in Dundalk Library on Tuesday, June 28th at 6pm as part of the Louth County Council Decade of Centenaries Programme 2022.

Everyone is welcome, with no booking required. The public may contact 042-9353190 for further information.

The event is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade of Centenaries 2012-2023 initiative.

The event follows the recent publication by Dr Aiken of a book by the Irish Academic Press.

As part of her doctrinal research she uncovered an archive of previously overlooked testimonies by pro- and anti-treaty men and women.

In their light she re-evaluates the emphasis on silence and amnesia in the perception of the Civil War and its aftermath.

Dr Aiken has a close connection to County Louth and is the great-granddaughter of Frank Aiken, one of the leading figures from the War of Independence and Civil War in County Louth.