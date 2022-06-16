The Dance Kids set to take to the stage in Dundalk's An Táin this weekend

An Táin Arts Centre is the place to be this Sunday the 19th of June when the Dance Kids unveil their 20th Anniversary show ‘Let’s Celebrate’.

Never one's to sit still; the Dance Kids have been rehearsing for ‘Let’s Celebrate’ since February and have promised that this year’s show will be a perfect night out for all the family, with performances to suit all ages.

The talented dancers aged from just four years of age are promising to stage a 'show-stopping performance' of the hit Disney film, ‘101 Dalmatians’, as well as many favourites from ‘Ed Sheeran and ‘Queen’.

The night of entertainment will also include hit songs from ‘Calamity Jane’ and ‘JoJo Siwa’ to name just a few. If that wasn't enough An Táin Arts Centre will then be transformed into the sunny island of Greece where the cast of Mamma Mia will have the audience singing and dancing in their seats.

"We are so excited about this year’s show ‘Let’s Celebrate’," said Freda Hearty.

"Everyone has worked so hard; these kids are so talented, and I know they will be amazing on stage.

"After the tremendous success of our sold-out Christmas show ‘Time To Sparkle’, ‘Let’s Celebrate’ is going to be the show of the year as we celebrate 20 years of fun. Book your tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

‘Let’s Celebrate’ takes place in An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk, on Sunday the 19th of June at 2pm and 7pm and is not to be missed. Book your tickets today at An Táin Arts Centre box office on 042 9332332 or antain.ie.