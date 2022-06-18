Man claimed to gardai he was Slab Murphy's nephew, Dundalk court told

A 19 year old man claimed that he’s a nephew of Slab Murphy and told gardai to call him, when he was asked by gardai to provide his name and address, Dundalk district court heard last week.
James Aiken with an address at Simmonscourt, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to provide his name or address at Barrack Street, Dundalk on May 21st last.
The court heard he eventually provided his correct name and address to gardai which was confirmed with his mother.
After hearing the defendant had no previous convictions and was extremely embarrassed by how he behaved on the night, Judge Eirinn McKiernan directed that the €300 euro he had in court, goes to the Turas Counselling Service and struck out the charges.
