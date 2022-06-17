Iarla O Lionáird & Ryan Molloy to perform at special free Dundalk Gaol event

The Oriel Centre Dundalk Gaol in conjunction with Comhaltas Craobh Dhún Dealgan present an intimate evening with Iarla Ó'Lionáird & Ryan Molloy on Tuesday 28 June at The Oriel Centre Dundalk Gaol.

This surprise gig is a free event, with the organisers saying they would love to see people who have been indoors during Covid and who may be cash-strapped, having an opportunity to get out to see some quality performances. The special performance will see renowned two-time Grammy nominee Iarla Ó Lionáird and pianist Ryan Molloy performing an intimate show in Dundalk.

Support will be provided by the super talented Dundalk concertina player Sárán Mulligan with Muirine Nic Róibín from Wicklow on clarinet. This duo recently performed support for renowned violinist Vladimir Joblokov at Dundalk Gaol and blew the audience away with their fresh contemporary approach to tunes from the older repertoire, as well as some of their own unique compositions.

Admission is free – but advance booking required as seating is very limited to 100 people. Doors open at 8.00 pm. To book tickets go to Eventbrite here. For further info contact events@orielcentre.ie or call 042 9328887.

With Special thanks to Create Louth ‘Love Live Performance Scheme’ supported through the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports & Media.

Vocalist with critically acclaimed Irish/American band The Gloaming, Iarla O Lionaird has carved a long and unique career in music both at home and abroad. From his iconic early recording of the vision song Aisling Gheal as a young boy to his ground-breaking recordings with Dublin’s Crash Ensemble and New York’s Alarm Will Sound he has shown a breadth of artistic ambition that sets him apart in the Irish Music Fraternity.

As a composer and performer, Ryan Molloy’s music has been performed to international audiences on four continents for over fifteen years. Lucerne Hall, KKL (Switzerland), Kölner Philharmonie (Germany) and our own National Concert Hall are just 3 of the major concert venues he has appeared at.

Together this is a collaboration between two master collaborators – each bringing the best out of each other – to create a night of magical music.