17 Jun 2022

Dundalk's Ó Fiaich students land their dream jobs

Niamh Cunningham works for the DAA's Search Unit

17 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Ó Fiaich Institute students are delighted to have landed their dream jobs after completing a PLC course.

Completing a PLC Course can lead students directly into the world of work, a spokesperson for Ó Fiaich Institute said.

The course provides a QQI Level 5 or Level 6 certificate, which qualifies learners to begin in their career of choice. The Further Education College in Dundalk has more than 50 courses on offer.

Regina Buckley studied Beauty Therapy and is now employed in SNS Nails in Dundalk. The Beauty Therapy course is a very popular choice with the majority of graduates securing employment upon completion, the spokesperson said.

Niamh Cunningham studied Pre-Garda and Security Studies and is now employed in the Search Unit by the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA). This course is suited to those who are interested in joining An Garda or working in the security industry, according to Ó Fiaich.

Paradis Kassongo studied the Healthcare Assistant Course and is now employed by Ann’s Home Care Ireland.

The Healthcare Assistant course provides students with the opportunity to continue their education and study nursing or go straight to employment as a healthcare assistant.

Alain Teto studied Medical, Dental and Legal Secretary Studies and has now secured employment as a Medical Receptionist in Beechlawn Nursing Home, Dublin.

Students will study terminology needed for a medical, dental or legal office to prepare them for the world of work, the spokesperson said.

These are an example of some exemplary students who have finished their PLC course in May and have began working in their desired career areas. These students, like many of their classmates, have worked hard all year and have now achieved their goal of gaining employment in an area they have a great interest and passion for, the Ó Fiaich spokesperson said.

All of these courses begin in September and finish in May. Ó Fiaich Institute also has a large number of pre-university courses which provide students with up to 390 CAO points.

With this, learners can apply to universities and IT’s of their choice in Ireland and abroad. For more information on courses in Ó Fiaich Institute visit www.ofi.ie. Applications for September 2022 are now open. You can apply online at www.ofi.ie

Local News

