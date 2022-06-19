Search

19 Jun 2022

Trip Through Time: Where was 'Sibthorp's Hotel' in Dundalk?

Trip Through Time: Where was 'Sibthorp's Hotel' in Dundalk?

Reporter:

Jason Newman

19 Jun 2022 10:00 PM

Question Time

Where in Dundalk was 'Bullock's Hotel'?

This was an old hotel that was located in No 1, Earl Street, two doors down from the old Dundalk Democrat building.

The proprietor in the late nineteenth century was an Edward Bullock and he was succeeded by his son a J. Bullock.

It was unusual in that it was a Temperance hotel where no intoxicating liquor was served, although there were a number of other such establishments in Dundalk of the period.

In fact, it was mainly a place where hot meals were served to country folk on market and fair days.

I recall that Peader Roe, son of the owner of the Democrat in that period once told me that he was fascinated, as a child, watching farmers and their wives eating soup and bread in a long dining room on such occasions.

I do not think any overnight guests were accommodated in it!

Where was 'Arthur's Hotel'?

This was the name of the hotel at the top of Crowe Street that later became one of Dundalk's busiest hotels of the nineteenth century.

It was established in 1772 on the site of an older hotel called 'Dransfields' which had been built where of one of Dundalk's oldest inns, originally called 'The King's Arms', is mentioned in the 16th century.

Where was 'Sibthorp's Hotel'?

This was one of Dundalk's most famous hotels of the 19th century where it is said that the teachers who formed the I.N.T.O. in 1868 held their very first meetings in Ireland.

The late Seamus Tiernan told me that the Founder of the Dundalk Democrat, Joseph Cartan, was a supporter of the movement and Sir Vere Foster from Glyde Court, Ardee, the famous early Irish educationalist, was elected its first President.
Sibthorp's was also the place where traditional musicians met.

The famous blind harpist Frank Byrne took ill there in April 1863 and died shortly afterwards in the Louth Infirmary at the Crescent.

It was later taken over by the leading Dundalk business man Henry O'Connell who opened his famous 'Golden Cannister' grocery business at 14, Earl Street!

Where was 'London's Hotel'?
This was another old Dundalk hotel which Tempest's Annual of 1897 says was in Park Street but does not give an address.

From this entry I suspect that it may have been what was to become the Imperial Hotel, taken over about this time by a Mr. Connolly, founder of the Emmett Band, who had previously been the proprietor of the Lorne Hotel in Clanbrassil Street but some reader may have different information about it?

Questions for next week:
Where was the Polo Field in Dundalk?
Where is Ship Street and what is unusual about it?
Where was the Engineer's Hall?
Where was the Labourers Hall?

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media