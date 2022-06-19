Trip Through Time: Where was 'Sibthorp's Hotel' in Dundalk?

Question Time

Where in Dundalk was 'Bullock's Hotel'?

This was an old hotel that was located in No 1, Earl Street, two doors down from the old Dundalk Democrat building.

The proprietor in the late nineteenth century was an Edward Bullock and he was succeeded by his son a J. Bullock.

It was unusual in that it was a Temperance hotel where no intoxicating liquor was served, although there were a number of other such establishments in Dundalk of the period.

In fact, it was mainly a place where hot meals were served to country folk on market and fair days.

I recall that Peader Roe, son of the owner of the Democrat in that period once told me that he was fascinated, as a child, watching farmers and their wives eating soup and bread in a long dining room on such occasions.

I do not think any overnight guests were accommodated in it!

Where was 'Arthur's Hotel'?

This was the name of the hotel at the top of Crowe Street that later became one of Dundalk's busiest hotels of the nineteenth century.

It was established in 1772 on the site of an older hotel called 'Dransfields' which had been built where of one of Dundalk's oldest inns, originally called 'The King's Arms', is mentioned in the 16th century.

Where was 'Sibthorp's Hotel'?

This was one of Dundalk's most famous hotels of the 19th century where it is said that the teachers who formed the I.N.T.O. in 1868 held their very first meetings in Ireland.

The late Seamus Tiernan told me that the Founder of the Dundalk Democrat, Joseph Cartan, was a supporter of the movement and Sir Vere Foster from Glyde Court, Ardee, the famous early Irish educationalist, was elected its first President.

Sibthorp's was also the place where traditional musicians met.

The famous blind harpist Frank Byrne took ill there in April 1863 and died shortly afterwards in the Louth Infirmary at the Crescent.

It was later taken over by the leading Dundalk business man Henry O'Connell who opened his famous 'Golden Cannister' grocery business at 14, Earl Street!

Where was 'London's Hotel'?

This was another old Dundalk hotel which Tempest's Annual of 1897 says was in Park Street but does not give an address.

From this entry I suspect that it may have been what was to become the Imperial Hotel, taken over about this time by a Mr. Connolly, founder of the Emmett Band, who had previously been the proprietor of the Lorne Hotel in Clanbrassil Street but some reader may have different information about it?

