Trip Through Time: The roses are doing well this summer

Gardens around the Town are looking particularly well this month of June and I would particularly like to praise the rose growers of Dundalk because it seems to me that this flower has never looked better than it does at present.

Other blooms are also showing very well and I am hoping that there will not be any high winds nor heavy rainfall to change this scene.

It strikes me also that the present warm, humid atmosphere, with light breezes, will also help to produce good crops of fruit in the autumn when we may all be glad to have such things to supplement our food supplies which will be affected by the continuing conflict in the Ukraine.

The same, of course, applies to the extra crops of grain that local farmers have been urged to grow because of possible shortages!

The one thing that I have missed in the public spaces around the Town is that the County Council's flower boxes seem later than usual to be re-stocked.

It is now almost the mid-summer and I see many such containers yet to be replenished.

There is possibly a shortage of labour available to do this work but am hopeful that it can be carried out as usual before long.

The one thing that I have to congratulate the Council gardeners on is the excellent use of wild flowers in many public places and hope this good work can continue!

Watch out for the 'Strawberry Super Moon' tonight

Published 14th June

Readers may be interested to watch out for the 'Strawberry Full Moon' which will be at its best tonight, Tuesday June 14 but will be observable for a few nights if the skies are clear over Dundalk.

The reason is that it is one of just two Super Full Moons observable this year, the next being in July.

The definition of a Super Moon is that it occurs when the moon in its orbit around the earth is closest to the surface of our planet and appears larger than is usual for a moon.

This phenomenon is most noticeable to the naked eye observer at sunrise and sunset when the moon appears closest to the horizon.

The Strawberry Full Moon rose at 9.20 pm last night (June 13) and set at 4.20 am today (June 14).

Naturally, a winter Super Moon is more noticeable in the Northern Hemisphere because of the tilt of the Earth and it appears for longer in our night skies.

The next Winter Super Full Moon observable in the Northern Hemisphere will not be until Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) of 2024

A Super New Moon will occur on December 23 of this year and will be almost impossible to observe without astronomical aids but such a moon phase can effect any Sun eclipse which might occur around the same time.

The name of July Full Moon is the Buck (deer) Moon. The names we give to full moons comes from those given them by the Indians of the North American plains many years ago – The best known being the Harvest Moon (usually in September, near the Autumnal Equinox and the Hunter's Moon a month later).

Other cultures, such as the Chinese, have different names for their full moons and other superstitions relating to them.