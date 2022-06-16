Search

16 Jun 2022

Open Day for new hairdressing apprenticeship salons in Dundalk

LMETB are on the lookout for the hairdressers of the future.

Reporter:

Jason Newman

16 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

Louth and Meath Education and Training Board together with Oiliuna Limited and the Regional Skills and Training Centre in Dundalk are on the lookout for the hairdressers of the future.

They are delighted to open their state-of-the-art Hairdressing Training Salon to prospective salons interested in this new exciting apprenticeship.

This event will be held in the Hairdressing and Beauty Academy in Dundalk on Monday 27th June.

Interested salons can come and find out more about the SOLAS apprenticeship and subject matter experts and apprenticeship advisers will be available on the day to give you the most up to date information about course curricula, apprenticeship structure and available grants.

Following on from a successful intake in September 2021, enrollments for the new hairdressing apprenticeship will commence in Summer 2022 and will be strictly limited to 14 places.

Off the job training takes place in the academy on a one day a week basis.

This is an exciting new three-year programme which gives the apprentices the opportunity to earn while both on and off the job.

This apprenticeship is supported by a wide range of partners including the Hairdressing Federation of Ireland, HABIAC, the National Hairdressing Apprenticeship, local employers and SOLAS.

These partners are committed to providing high level current hairdressing training to interested parties. Apprentices are mentored throughout the 3-year programme by their employers.

Special Guest of Honour, Bridget Haren will be attending the event.

Bridget is a multi-award-winning hairdresser most recently awarded ‘Employer of the Year’ at the recent Generation Apprenticeship Awards.

She is former President of the Irish Hairdressing council and describes her passion for the industry as ‘fueled by continual learning’.

She will share her apprenticeship journey and experience with salon owners on the day.

For more details on the open day or to book a place, please contact the Regional Skills and Training Centre on 0429355700 or apprenticeship@lmetb.ie

Rosie Mc Guigan, Lead Tutor with LMETB will also be there to welcome all new apprentice employers. She says:

“I am looking forward to welcoming all salons interested in participating on the new apprentices intake for 2022.

“This is an exciting opportunity for salons and apprentices alike.”

This event is open to all salons from the North East who are interested in employing an apprentice for the 2022 class.

The apprentice may be a new or existing employee.

