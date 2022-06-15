Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk put on sale for eye opening price

The Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk has been put on the market with a guide price of €33.5 million according to the Irish Times.
The centre is currently owned by American real estate firm Kennedy Wilson and was acquired for €44.5 million in 2014.
The Marshes bills itself as the premier retail destination in the North East, comprising over 25,173 sq m. and is anchored by Penneys (6,410 sq m) and Dunnes Stores (7,220 sq m).
In total the shopping centre has 46 retail units and also includes stores like River Island, New Look, Boots, H&M, Skechers, EuroGiant and Easons.
It also boasts a footfall of over 4 million customers per year.
Available units range from c.10 sq m to c. 500 sq m.
A Surface car park with 1,530 spaces is also included.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.