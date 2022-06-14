Drogheda ranked 'Seriously Littered' in IBAL survey

Drogheda was one of just two areas in the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey described as "Seriously Littered" and was 39th out of 40 towns and cities surveyed in the litter study carried out by An Taisce on behalf of IBAL.

In the An Taisce report, it said that "Drogheda has failed to improve on its poor showing at the end of 2021. There was only one top ranking site, the train station, while half of the sites surveyed were heavily littered, with one litter blackspot, at Marsh Road., where there was evidence of dumping. The shopping street of Westgate Street was heavily littered, which is out of kilter with most shopping streets we encounter. Food-related litter was widespread."

In its comments on the top ranking site, Mac Bridge - Drogheda Train Station, it said that "the ‘olde’ style station building was in very good order with a virtual absence of litter throughout. It created a positive first impression of Drogheda for

anybody arriving by train. The car park was in good order."

Wheaton Hall Retail Area received a B+ grade, and was described as "a freshly presented retail environment which just missed

getting the top litter grade. The ‘Bring Facility’ was in good order."

Marsh Road received the lowest mark in Drogheda, a grade D, with comments on the area saying that "some parts of this road were fine, but not all. As well as casually discarded litter there was some dumping along this route. The derelict sites presented poorly and harboured much of the litter / dumping."

Other grades in Drogheda included: