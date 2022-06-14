Search

14 Jun 2022

Drogheda ranked 'Seriously Littered' in IBAL survey

39th out of 40 towns / cities surveyed

Drogheda ranked 'Seriously Littered' in IBAL survey

Drogheda ranked 'Seriously Littered' in IBAL survey

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

14 Jun 2022 2:30 PM

Drogheda was one of just two areas in the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey described as "Seriously Littered" and was 39th out of 40 towns and cities surveyed in the litter study carried out by An Taisce on behalf of IBAL.

In the An Taisce report, it said that "Drogheda has failed to improve on its poor showing at the end of 2021. There was only one top ranking site, the train station, while half of the sites surveyed were heavily littered, with one litter blackspot, at Marsh Road., where there was evidence of dumping. The shopping street of Westgate Street was heavily littered, which is out of kilter with most shopping streets we encounter. Food-related litter was widespread."

In its comments on the top ranking site, Mac Bridge - Drogheda Train Station, it said that "the ‘olde’ style station building was in very good order with a virtual absence of litter throughout. It created a positive first impression of Drogheda for
anybody arriving by train. The car park was in good order."

Wheaton Hall Retail Area received a B+ grade, and was described as "a freshly presented retail environment which just missed
getting the top litter grade. The ‘Bring Facility’ was in good order."

Marsh Road received the lowest mark in Drogheda, a grade D, with comments on the area saying that "some parts of this road were fine, but not all. As well as casually discarded litter there was some dumping along this route. The derelict sites presented poorly and harboured much of the litter / dumping."

Other grades in Drogheda included:

  • Marley’s Lane: Grade C
  • St. Dominic’s Park: Grade B
  • Westgate Street: Grade C+
  • St. Laurence Street: Grade C
  • Newfoundwell Road: Grade B
  • Ballsgrove Recycling: Grade C+
  • Beaumore Road: Grade B

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media