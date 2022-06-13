Dunnes in Dundalk going solar at Ard Easmuinn
Dunnes Stores' plans to go generate their own electricity at their Ard Easmuinn store can proceed with news that Louth County Council have granted planning permission for a large solar panel system on the roof of their Ecco Road premises.
Better Value Unlimited Company sought planning permission for the installation of solar photovoltaic panels and mounting system covering approximately 2,535sqm on the roof of its Ard Easmuinn store, along with all other associated site works/services in April of this year.
The local authority granted conditional planning permission for the development to go ahead on 10 June 2022.
Peter Fitzpatrick Chairman LCB presenting the Senior Hurling League Cup to Naomh Moninne Captain Darren Geoghegan after Thursday night's final in Darver
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.