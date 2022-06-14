Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Tuesday will be another mostly dry day with some hazy spells of sunshine.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in light or moderate south to southwest winds.
Tuesday night will be mainly dry with some clear spells.
It will be cloudier in the west and north with some light rain or drizzle, mainly in coastal areas.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light southerly breezes.
Peter Fitzpatrick Chairman LCB presenting the Senior Hurling League Cup to Naomh Moninne Captain Darren Geoghegan after Thursday night's final in Darver
