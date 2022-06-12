Musical theatre Summer Camp comes to An Tain Dundalk this summer

Looking for something to entertain the kids this Summer?
From the Top Theatre Company return to An Táin Arts Centre with their musical theatre Summer Camp.
This year it’s ‘Camp Matilda’ This two week musical theatre summer camp ends with a full scale production of 'Revolting Children the Musical' - a musical based on some themes and songs from the hit movie and musical, 'Matilda'.
The Summer Camp runs for two weeks. Week 1: 4th – 8th July & Week 2: 11th – 16th of July. It runs from 10am – 4pm daily for ages 6 – 18 year olds and 10am – 1pm for 3 – 5 year olds.
This unique summer camp offers classes in Dance, Singing, Drama, Stage Craft and Arts and Crafts.
Prices are €90 per child, per week for 6 – 18 years + €1.50 booking fee per ticket and €60 per child, per week for 3 – 5 years + €1.50 booking fee per ticket and can be booked at An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie
